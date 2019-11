By The Associated Press

All Times EST Conference Semifinals Sunday, Nov. 10 East Division

Edmonton 37, Montreal 29

West Division

Winnipeg 35, Calgary 14

Conference Finals Sunday, Nov. 17 East Division

Hamilton 36, Edmonton 16

West Division

Winnipeg at Saskatchewan, 4:30 p.m.

Grey Cup Sunday, Nov. 24

Hamilton vs. Western champion, 6 p.m.

