Canadiens-Blue Jackets Sums

Montreal 1 1 0—2 Columbus 1 1 3—5

First Period_1, Columbus, Robinson 2 (Savard, Wennberg), 1:24. 2, Montreal, Lehkonen 3 (Kulak, Danault), 16:31. Penalties_None.

Second Period_3, Montreal, Armia 7 (Petry, Chiarot), 4:29. 4, Columbus, Dubois 8 (Bemstrom), 12:50. Penalties_Weal, MTL, (holding), 13:14; Murray, CBJ, (holding), 18:00.

Third Period_5, Columbus, Bemstrom 3 (Dubois, Milano), 6:54. 6, Columbus, Jenner 5 (Bjorkstrand, Werenski), 11:06 (pp). 7, Columbus, Dubois 9 (Nyquist, Bjorkstrand), 14:33. Penalties_Domi, MTL, (interference), 10:46; Werenski, CBJ, (holding), 12:09.

Shots on Goal_Montreal 13-11-8_32. Columbus 13-7-6_26.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Montreal 0 of 2; Columbus 1 of 2.

Goalies_Montreal, Price 10-5-2 (26 shots-21 saves). Columbus, Korpisalo 8-7-1 (32-30).

A_14,118 (18,500). T_2:24.

Referees_Dan O’Rourke, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Tony Sericolo.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.