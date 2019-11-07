Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Canadiens-Flyers Sums

November 7, 2019
 
Montreal 0 1 1 0—2
Philadelphia 1 1 0 1—3

First Period_1, Philadelphia, Myers 1, 13:51. Penalties_Tatar, MTL, (holding stick), 18:43.

Second Period_2, Philadelphia, van Riemsdyk 4 (Voracek, Giroux), 0:49. 3, Montreal, Chiarot 3 (Cousins, Danault), 13:44. Penalties_Tatar, MTL, (hooking), 5:40; Lehkonen, MTL, (tripping), 7:28; Lehkonen, MTL, (slashing), 18:06.

Third Period_4, Montreal, Weber 3 (Drouin), 4:05. Penalties_Montreal bench, served by Cousins (too many men on the ice), 5:07; Montreal bench, served by Tatar (delay of game), 10:33; Weber, MTL, Penalty Shot (interference on breakaway (penalty shot)), 13:17.

Overtime_5, Philadelphia, Couturier 5 (Provorov, Konecny), 0:55. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Montreal 12-7-5_24. Philadelphia 18-16-8-1_43.

Power-play opportunities_Montreal 0 of 0; Philadelphia 0 of 6.

Goalies_Montreal, Price 7-4-2 (43 shots-40 saves). Philadelphia, Hart 5-3-1 (24-22).

A_16,788 (19,543). T_2:28.

Referees_Francis Charron, Peter MacDougall. Linesmen_Darren Gibbs, Vaughan Rody.

