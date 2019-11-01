Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Canadiens-Golden Knights Sums

November 1, 2019 1:17 am
 
Montreal 1 1 2 1—5
Vegas 2 0 2 0—4

First Period_1, Montreal, Danault 5 (Weber, Tatar), 2:35. 2, Vegas, Karlsson 4 (Marchessault, Smith), 14:35. 3, Vegas, Tuch 1 (Schmidt, Eakin), 19:36. Penalties_None.

Second Period_4, Montreal, Drouin 7 (Domi, Reilly), 9:40. Penalties_Vegas bench, served by Marchessault (too many men on the ice), 5:24; Engelland, VGK, (tripping), 18:11.

Third Period_5, Vegas, Glass 3 (Eakin), 4:21. 6, Vegas, Stone 8 (Pacioretty), 7:59. 7, Montreal, Tatar 4, 13:33. 8, Montreal, Gallagher 7 (Armia), 18:02. Penalties_Tatar, MTL, (hooking), 5:20; Schmidt, VGK, (holding), 11:31.

Overtime_9, Montreal, Domi 4 (Petry), 0:26. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Montreal 10-10-9-1_30. Vegas 12-15-8_35.

Power-play opportunities_Montreal 0 of 3; Vegas 0 of 1.

Goalies_Montreal, Kinkaid 1-1-1 (35 shots-31 saves). Vegas, M.Fleury 8-3-1 (30-25).

A_18,035 (17,367). T_2:32.

Referees_Francis Charron, Dan O’Halloran. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Darren Gibbs.

