Canucks-Blackhawks Sum

Vancouver 0 1 1—2 Chicago 2 0 3—5

First Period_1, Chicago, DeBrincat 5 (Kane, Strome), 6:41. 2, Chicago, Shaw 3 (Strome, Kane), 18:43 (pp).

Second Period_3, Vancouver, Miller 7 (Horvat, Pettersson), 1:02 (pp).

Third Period_4, Chicago, Kane 5 (Strome, Keith), 14:54 (pp). 5, Chicago, Kampf 3 (Maatta), 17:53 (sh). 6, Vancouver, Virtanen 5 (Gaudette, Edler), 18:59. 7, Chicago, Saad 5 (Carpenter, Maatta), 19:54.

Shots on Goal_Vancouver 17-12-9_38. Chicago 17-10-10_37.

Power-play opportunities_Vancouver 1 of 4; Chicago 2 of 6.

Goalies_Vancouver, Markstrom 5-3-3 (35 shots-32 saves). Chicago, Crawford 2-4-1 (38-36).

A_21,418 (19,717). T_2:28.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Tyson Baker, Derek Nansen.

