Canucks-Capitals Sums

November 23, 2019 3:27 pm
 
Vancouver 1 0 0 0—2
Washington 1 0 0 0—1
Vancouver won shootout 1-0.

First Period_1, Washington, Vrana 11 (Eller), 2:22. 2, Vancouver, Pettersson 10 (Miller, Hughes), 14:00 (pp). Penalties_Virtanen, VAN, (high sticking), 10:29; Stephenson, WSH, (interference), 12:42; Panik, WSH, (tripping), 13:44.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Siegenthaler, WSH, (hooking), 8:37; Eller, WSH, (hooking), 16:20; Myers, VAN, (interference), 19:14.

Third Period_None. Penalties_MacEwen, VAN, (interference), 4:43.

Overtime_None. Penalties_Kuznetsov, WSH, (hooking), 1:25.

Shootout_Vancouver 1 (Boeser NG, Pettersson NG, Leivo NG, Miller NG, Gaudette NG, Pearson NG, Horvat G), Washington 0 (Oshie NG, Kuznetsov NG, Ovechkin NG, Vrana NG, Eller NG, Carlson NG, Orlov NG).

Shots on Goal_Vancouver 7-11-10-5_33. Washington 11-7-12-3_33.

Power-play opportunities_Vancouver 1 of 5; Washington 0 of 3.

Goalies_Vancouver, Markstrom 7-6-3 (33 shots-32 saves). Washington, Holtby 11-2-4 (33-32).

A_18,573 (18,277). T_2:40.

Referees_Tom Chmielewski, TJ Luxmore. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Trent Knorr.

