Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Canucks-Ducks Sum

November 2, 2019 12:43 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Vancouver 0 0 1 0—1
Anaheim 1 0 0 1—2

First Period_1, Anaheim, Silfverberg 7 (Rakell, Holzer), 13:28 (sh).

Second Period_None.

Third Period_2, Vancouver, Gaudette 1 (Sutter, Pearson), 13:42.

Overtime_3, Anaheim, Getzlaf 7 (Terry, Gibson), 2:30.

Advertisement

Shots on Goal_Vancouver 19-14-5-2_40. Anaheim 5-13-8-3_29.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

Power-play opportunities_Vancouver 0 of 5; Anaheim 0 of 4.

Goalies_Vancouver, Markstrom 5-2-2 (29 shots-27 saves). Anaheim, Gibson 6-6-0 (40-39).

A_15,173 (17,174). T_2:31.

Referees_Brian Pochmara, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Andrew Smith.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|30 ArkCase 201: Advanced Training on...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Pvt. Manny, the Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego mascot

Today in History

1952: US tests first hydrogen bomb