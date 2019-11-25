Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Canucks-Flyers Sums

November 25, 2019 9:37 pm
 
Vancouver 1 0 0—1
Philadelphia 0 1 1—2

First Period_1, Vancouver, Miller 10 (Horvat), 10:34. Penalties_Miller, VAN, (slashing), 13:14.

Second Period_2, Philadelphia, Couturier 7 (Hagg, Voracek), 5:54. Penalties_Lindblom, PHI, (cross checking), 1:24.

Third Period_3, Philadelphia, Voracek 6 (Couturier, Braun), 11:27. Penalties_Braun, PHI, (interference), 4:57.

Shots on Goal_Vancouver 9-4-4_17. Philadelphia 8-17-9_34.

Power-play opportunities_Vancouver 0 of 2; Philadelphia 0 of 1.

Goalies_Vancouver, Demko 5-3-1 (34 shots-32 saves). Philadelphia, Hart 7-5-3 (17-16).

A_17,083 (19,543). T_2:21.

Referees_Brad Meier, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Darren Gibbs.

Sports News

The Associated Press

