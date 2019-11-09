Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Canucks-Jets Sums

November 9, 2019 12:12 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Vancouver 0 1 0—1
Winnipeg 0 2 2—4

First Period_None. Penalties_None.

Second Period_1, Vancouver, Miller 8 (Stecher, Boeser), 6:53. 2, Winnipeg, Roslovic 3 (Pionk, Wheeler), 11:54 (pp). 3, Winnipeg, Scheifele 6 (Connor, Poolman), 16:54. Penalties_Horvat, VAN, (tripping), 8:28; Beagle, VAN, (holding), 10:44; Kulikov, WPG, (hooking), 13:02.

Third Period_4, Winnipeg, Connor 6, 13:35. 5, Winnipeg, Lowry 1 (Perreault, Copp), 18:15. Penalties_Baertschi, VAN, (tripping), 2:09; Sbisa, WPG, (interference), 14:08.

Shots on Goal_Vancouver 13-9-11_33. Winnipeg 9-19-7_35.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Vancouver 0 of 2; Winnipeg 1 of 3.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

Goalies_Vancouver, Demko 4-2-0 (34 shots-31 saves). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 7-5-1 (33-32).

A_15,325 (15,321). T_2:19.

Referees_Jean Hebert, Steve Kozari. Linesmen_Jesse Marquis, Kory Nagy.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
11|8 How the 21st Century IDEA Legislation...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy conducts hands-on training with Bangladesh sailors

Today in History

2000: Bush-Gore presidential election results 'too close to call'