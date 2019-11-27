Listen Live Sports

Canucks-Penguins Sums

November 27, 2019 9:52 pm
 
Vancouver 1 3 2—6
Pittsburgh 2 0 6—8

First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 13 (Malkin), 2:29. 2, Pittsburgh, Rust 9 (Malkin, Guentzel), 12:53 (pp). 3, Vancouver, Miller 11 (Horvat, Hughes), 16:42. Penalties_Stecher, VAN, (interference), 12:21; E.Pettersson, VAN, (delay of game), 18:18.

Second Period_4, Vancouver, E.Pettersson 11 (Virtanen, Hughes), 7:17. 5, Vancouver, Virtanen 7 (MacEwen, C.Tanev), 18:20. 6, Vancouver, Gaudette 5 (Leivo, Hughes), 19:01. Penalties_None.

Third Period_7, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 14 (Rust), 1:01. 8, Vancouver, Miller 12 (Boeser, E.Pettersson), 2:31 (pp). 9, Vancouver, Gaudette 6 (Pearson), 3:06. 10, Pittsburgh, Kahun 7 (McCann, M.Pettersson), 6:16. 11, Pittsburgh, Malkin 5 (Marino, Rust), 7:24 (pp). 12, Pittsburgh, Aston-Reese 4 (Marino, B.Tanev), 10:30. 13, Pittsburgh, Letang 5 (Guentzel, Malkin), 16:54. 14, Pittsburgh, Malkin 6 (Guentzel, Rust), 19:59. Penalties_Kahun, PIT, (tripping), 1:24; Letang, PIT, (delay of game), 5:11; Miller, VAN, (hooking), 6:08; E.Pettersson, VAN, (holding), 11:39; Rust, PIT, (holding), 11:39; Vancouver bench, served by Gaudette (delay of game), 16:54.

Shots on Goal_Vancouver 3-11-8_22. Pittsburgh 14-12-14_40.

Power-play opportunities_Vancouver 1 of 2; Pittsburgh 2 of 4.

Goalies_Vancouver, Demko 5-3-1 (39 shots-32 saves). Pittsburgh, Jarry 4-3-0 (8-6), Murray 9-4-4 (14-10).

Referees_Jean Hebert, Furman South. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Brad Kovachik.

