The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Canucks-Sharks Sum

November 3, 2019 12:46 am
 
Vancouver 2 2 1—5
San Jose 0 0 2—2

First Period_1, Vancouver, Sutter 4 (Virtanen, Leivo), 4:17. 2, Vancouver, Pettersson 5 (Horvat, Boeser), 12:46.

Second Period_3, Vancouver, Virtanen 4 (Myers, Edler), 0:45. 4, Vancouver, Gaudette 2 (Horvat, Stecher), 5:11.

Third Period_5, San Jose, Vlasic 2 (Burns, Goodrow), 10:51 (sh). 6, Vancouver, Pettersson 6 (Miller, Boeser), 12:23 (pp). 7, San Jose, Kane 8 (Labanc, E.Karlsson), 19:38.

Shots on Goal_Vancouver 14-8-6_28. San Jose 8-8-10_26.

Power-play opportunities_Vancouver 1 of 4; San Jose 0 of 3.

Goalies_Vancouver, Demko 4-1-0 (26 shots-24 saves). San Jose, Dell 2-3-0 (28-23).

A_16,480 (17,562). T_2:28.

Referees_Francis Charron, Steve Kozari. Linesmen_Scott Driscoll, Andrew Smith.

