Canucks-Stars Sums

Vancouver 0 1 0—1 Dallas 1 2 3—6

First Period_1, Dallas, Ja.Benn 3 (Faksa, Comeau), 7:53. Penalties_Edler, VAN, (holding), 11:05; Ja.Benn, DAL, (hooking), 15:48.

Second Period_2, Dallas, Ja.Benn 4 (Perry, Heiskanen), 9:59 (pp). 3, Vancouver, Horvat 7 (Boeser), 11:24. 4, Dallas, Fedun 1 (Dickinson, Caamano), 13:37. Penalties_Beagle, VAN, (tripping), 1:52; Radulov, DAL, (tripping), 3:34; Dickinson, DAL, (interference), 4:18; Hughes, VAN, (interference), 9:26; Faksa, DAL, (tripping), 15:29.

Third Period_5, Dallas, Heiskanen 6 (Dowling, Seguin), 2:44. 6, Dallas, Dowling 3 (Seguin, Ja.Benn), 3:26. 7, Dallas, Perry 3 (Lindell), 8:29. Penalties_Fedun, DAL, (holding), 18:07.

Shots on Goal_Vancouver 8-14-11_33. Dallas 11-10-10_31.

Power-play opportunities_Vancouver 0 of 5; Dallas 1 of 3.

Goalies_Vancouver, Markstrom 5-6-3 (31 shots-25 saves). Dallas, Bishop 7-5-1 (33-32).

A_18,198 (18,532). T_2:31.

Referees_Kendrick Nicholson, Dan O’Halloran. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Brian Murphy.

