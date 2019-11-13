Capitals-Flyers Sum

Washington 1 0 0 0—2 Philadelphia 0 0 1 0—1 Washington won shootout 2-1.

First Period_1, Washington, Leipsic 2 (Dowd, Carlson), 6:13.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_2, Philadelphia, Giroux 5 (Voracek, Provorov), 6:38 (pp).

Overtime_None.

Shootout_Washington 2 (Oshie G, Kuznetsov G), Philadelphia 1 (Voracek NG, Giroux G, Couturier NG).

Shots on Goal_Washington 16-6-11-3_36. Philadelphia 5-12-10-4_31.

Power-play opportunities_Washington 0 of 3; Philadelphia 1 of 4.

Goalies_Washington, Holtby 9-1-3 (31 shots-30 saves). Philadelphia, Hart 6-3-2 (36-35).

A_18,159 (19,543). T_2:40.

Referees_Chris Rooney, Corey Syvret. Linesmen_Kiel Murchison, James Tobias.

