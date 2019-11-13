Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC.

 
 
Capitals-Flyers Sums

November 13, 2019 10:25 pm
 
Washington 1 0 0 0—2
Philadelphia 0 0 1 0—1
Washington won shootout 2-1.

First Period_1, Washington, Leipsic 2 (Dowd, Carlson), 6:13. Penalties_Niskanen, PHI, (holding), 9:23; Vrana, WSH, (slashing), 15:26; Sanheim, PHI, (hooking), 19:02.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Panik, WSH, (high sticking), 5:46; van Riemsdyk, PHI, (tripping), 10:47; Vrana, WSH, (slashing), 13:01.

Third Period_2, Philadelphia, Giroux 5 (Voracek, Provorov), 6:38 (pp). Penalties_Dowd, WSH, served by Vrana, (tripping), 6:15.

Overtime_None. Penalties_None.

Shootout_Washington 2 (Oshie G, Kuznetsov G), Philadelphia 1 (Voracek NG, Giroux G, Couturier NG).

Shots on Goal_Washington 16-6-11-3_36. Philadelphia 5-12-10-4_31.

Power-play opportunities_Washington 0 of 3; Philadelphia 1 of 4.

Goalies_Washington, Holtby 9-1-3 (31 shots-30 saves). Philadelphia, Hart 6-3-2 (36-35).

A_18,159 (19,543). T_2:40.

Referees_Chris Rooney, Corey Syvret. Linesmen_Kiel Murchison, James Tobias.

