Capitals-Panthers Sum

Washington 1 2 1 1—5 Florida 2 2 0 0—4

First Period_1, Washington, Carlson 8 (Ovechkin, Kempny), 0:25. 2, Florida, Vatrano 4, 1:55. 3, Florida, Connolly 6 (Stralman, Boyle), 14:26.

Second Period_4, Florida, Barkov 3 (Dadonov), 0:27. 5, Washington, Ovechkin 12 (Carlson, Kuznetsov), 6:13 (pp). 6, Washington, Ovechkin 13 (Orlov, Backstrom), 12:14. 7, Florida, Dadonov 7 (Barkov, Huberdeau), 18:59 (pp).

Third Period_8, Washington, Wilson 6 (Kuznetsov), 0:44.

Overtime_9, Washington, Wilson 7 (Carlson, Kuznetsov), 0:17.

Advertisement

Shots on Goal_Washington 7-10-13-1_31. Florida 11-13-11-1_36.

Power-play opportunities_Washington 1 of 4; Florida 1 of 5.

Goalies_Washington, Holtby 7-1-3 (36 shots-32 saves). Florida, Bobrovsky 6-2-4 (31-26).

A_14,085 (19,250). T_2:28.

Referees_TJ Luxmore, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Brad Kovachik.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.