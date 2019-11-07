Capitals-Panthers Sums

|Washington
First Period_1, Washington, Carlson 8 (Ovechkin, Kempny), 0:25. 2, Florida, Vatrano 4, 1:55. 3, Florida, Connolly 6 (Stralman, Boyle), 14:26. Penalties_Barkov, FLA, (interference), 2:22.
Second Period_4, Florida, Barkov 3 (Dadonov), 0:27. 5, Washington, Ovechkin 12 (Carlson, Kuznetsov), 6:13 (pp). 6, Washington, Ovechkin 13 (Orlov, Backstrom), 12:14. 7, Florida, Dadonov 7 (Barkov, Huberdeau), 18:59 (pp). Penalties_Boyle, FLA, (slashing), 5:38; Wilson, WSH, (high sticking), 7:03; Hathaway, WSH, (slashing), 8:59; Yandle, FLA, (slashing), 14:13; Orlov, WSH, (hooking), 16:42; Eller, WSH, (tripping), 18:37.
Third Period_8, Washington, Wilson 6 (Kuznetsov), 0:44. Penalties_Hunt, FLA, (tripping), 6:00; Kempny, WSH, (tripping), 8:59.
Overtime_9, Washington, Wilson 7 (Carlson, Kuznetsov), 0:17. Penalties_None.
Shots on Goal_Washington 7-10-13-1_31. Florida 11-13-11-1_36.
Power-play opportunities_Washington 1 of 4; Florida 1 of 5.
Goalies_Washington, Holtby 7-1-3 (36 shots-32 saves). Florida, Bobrovsky 6-2-4 (31-26).
A_14,085 (19,250). T_2:28.
Referees_TJ Luxmore, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Brad Kovachik.
