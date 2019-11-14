Cardinals-49ers Preview Capsule

ARIZONA (3-6-1) at SAN FRANCISCO (8-1)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE — 49ers by 13½

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Arizona 7-3, San Francisco 5-4

SERIES RECORD — 49ers lead 30-26

LAST MEETING — 49ers beat Cardinals 28-25, Oct. 31

LAST WEEK — Cardinals lost at Buccaneers 30-27; 49ers lost to Seahawks 27-24 in OT

AP PRO32 RANKING — Cardinals No. 24, 49ers No. 3

CARDINALS OFFENSE — OVERALL (18), RUSH (14), PASS (16).

CARDINALS DEFENSE — OVERALL (31), RUSH (24), PASS (31).

49ERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (9), RUSH (2), PASS (22).

49ERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (2), RUSH (18), PASS (1).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — 49ers snapped eight-game skid vs. Arizona with Week 9 win. … Cardinals ranks second worst in league with TDs on 34.3% of red zone trips. Niners stingiest red zone defense, allowing TDs on 36.8% of trips. … Cardinals tied for first in league for fewest giveaways with six; 49ers third in league with 20 takeaways. … Arizona has league-high 84 penalties. … The Cardinals have lost three straight games, including the last two by a combined six points. … Cardinals LB Chandler Jones is tied for NFL lead with 11½ sacks. He leads the NFL with five forced fumbles and five strip sacks. … C A.Q. Shipley will appear in 100th career game on Sunday. He was seventh-round pick out of Pittsburgh in 2009. … WR Andy Isabella has six catches for 174 yards and a TD over past three games. He did not have a catch in the first seven. … K Zane Gonzalez leads league with 24 field goals. … WR Larry Fitzgerald will face San Francisco for 32nd time in career. He’s caught 177 passes for 2,344 yards and 18 touchdowns against 49ers. … RB David Johnson lost a fumble last game that was Cardinals’ first lost fumble of season. … QB Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 317 yards, four TDs, no INTs in first meeting for 8th regular-season game by 49ers quarterback with at least 300 yards passing, four TDs, no INTs. … Garoppolo had career-low 5.4 yards per attempts last week to go with three turnovers. He’s tied for fifth in league for most giveaways with 12. … San Francisco has at least three sacks in six straight games for first time since 1997 and ranks second in league with 35 overall. … Niners LB Fred Warner had 10 tackles, first two sacks of career, one forced fumble and pass defensed vs. Seahawks. … San Francisco tied for first in NFL with 21 drives starting in opponent territory. … Fantasy tip: Niners rookie WR Deebo Samuel had eight catches for career-high 112 yards last week. With WR Emmanuel Sanders, TE George Kittle nursing injuries and questionable for this week, Samuel could be Garoppolo’s No. 1 option.

