Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cardinals activate OL Garcia, put DL McDonald on IR

November 6, 2019 2:20 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have activated offensive lineman Max Garcia from the physically unable to perform list and placed defensive lineman Clinton McDonald on injured reserve.

The 6-foot-4, 309-pound Garcia signed with the Cardinals in the offseason but has missed the entire season with a knee injury. He spent the past four years with the Denver Broncos, playing in 57 games, including 41 starts.

McDonald had played in all nine games this season as a backup, making eight tackles. The 10-year veteran left Thursday night’s game against the San Francisco 49ers with what the team called a stinger.

The team also announced Wednesday that it released linebacker Zach Brown.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Latin American Cadet Initiative hosts future leaders

Today in History

1906: Teddy Roosevelt first president to make official diplomatic visit