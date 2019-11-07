Cardinals-Buccaneers Preview Capsule

ARIZONA (3-5-1) at TAMPA BAY (2-6)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE — Buccaneers by 6

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Cardinals 6-3, Buccaneers 2-6

SERIES RECORD — Cardinals lead 11-9

LAST MEETING — Cardinals beat Buccaneers 38-33, Oct. 15, 2017

LAST WEEK — Cardinals lost to 49ers 28-25; Buccaneers lost to Seahawks 40-34, OT.

AP PRO32 RANKING — Cardinals No. 22, Buccaneers No. 25

CARDINALS OFFENSE — OVERALL (20), RUSH (14), PASS (19).

CARDINALS DEFENSE — OVERALL (30), RUSH (23), PASS (29).

BUCCANEERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (13), RUSH (19), PASS (7).

BUCCANEERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (23), RUSH (1), PASS (31).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Arizona is trying for fourth consecutive win over Tampa Bay. … Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians won 50 games (49 regular season, one playoffs) as coach of Cardinals from 2013 to 2017, which is most in franchise history. … WR Larry Fitzgerald has five career receiving TDs against Tampa Bay. All have come in past four games in series. … QB Kyler Murray has thrown 172 consecutive passes without an interception, which is longest current streak in NFL. … RB Kenyan Drake had 110 yards rushing and 52 yards receiving on Oct. 31 against San Francisco in first game since being acquired in trade with Miami. … Arizona has just four turnovers this year, which is fewest in NFL. … Buccaneers OLB Shaquil Barrett leads NFL with 10½ sacks. … Buccaneers defense is first in league against run, allowing 78.1 yards per game. Conversely, it’s next to last against pass, yielding 293.5 per game. … Bucs QB Jameis Winston has thrown for 300-plus yards five times this season, one of four QBs to do it that often through Week 9. The others are Patrick Mahomes, Philip Rivers and Matt Ryan. … Winston has thrown for 2,407 yards, most ever by a Tampa Bay player through eight games. … WR Mike Evans had 12 receptions for 180 yards and a TD in last week’s overtime loss to the Seahawks. He had 11 receptions for 198 yards and two TDs the previous week at Tennessee. He’s only player in league history with consecutive games with at least 11 catches and 180-plus yards receiving. … Fantasy Tip: Evans has had monster games the past two weeks, overshadowing steady play of teammate Chris Godwin, who has team-high 54 receptions for 766 yards and six TDs. Godwin and Evans, who has 50 catches for 842 yards and seven TDs, are only pair of teammates with 700-plus yards receiving.

