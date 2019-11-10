Cardinals-Buccaneers Stats

|Arizona
|3
|10
|7
|7—27
|Tampa Bay
|7
|10
|3
|10—30
|First Quarter
Ari_FG Gonzalez 37, 11:13.
TB_R.Jones 7 run (Gay kick), 3:42.
Ari_FG Gonzalez 54, 14:14.
TB_FG Gay 30, 8:53.
Ari_Kirk 33 pass from K.Murray (Gonzalez kick), 1:03.
TB_Howard 10 pass from Winston (Gay kick), :08.
TB_FG Gay 45, 8:37.
Ari_Kirk 69 pass from K.Murray (Gonzalez kick), 8:10.
TB_FG Gay 41, 9:44.
Ari_Kirk 15 pass from K.Murray (Gonzalez kick), 7:22.
TB_Barber 1 run (Gay kick), 1:43.
A_40,038.
___
|Ari
|TB
|First downs
|20
|26
|Total Net Yards
|417
|457
|Rushes-yards
|18-75
|26-118
|Passing
|342
|339
|Punt Returns
|1-2
|2-9
|Kickoff Returns
|2-43
|1-17
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-2
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|28-45-1
|30-48-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-8
|4-19
|Punts
|3-52.7
|3-47.3
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|11-87
|9-94
|Time of Possession
|23:57
|36:03
___
RUSHING_Arizona, K.Murray 3-38, Drake 10-35, D.Johnson 5-2. Tampa Bay, Barber 11-43, Winston 3-40, R.Jones 11-29, Logan 1-6.
PASSING_Arizona, K.Murray 27-44-1-324, Lee 1-1-0-26. Tampa Bay, Winston 30-48-2-358.
RECEIVING_Arizona, Fitzgerald 8-71, Kirk 6-138, Drake 6-6, Isabella 3-78, Cooper 2-29, Williams 1-15, D.Johnson 1-8, Clay 1-5. Tampa Bay, R.Jones 8-77, Godwin 6-74, Evans 4-82, Howard 4-47, Ogunbowale 3-24, Miller 2-33, Perriman 2-17, Barber 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
