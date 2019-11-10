Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cardinals-Buccaneers Stats

November 10, 2019 4:36 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Arizona 3 10 7 7—27
Tampa Bay 7 10 3 10—30
First Quarter

Ari_FG Gonzalez 37, 11:13.

TB_R.Jones 7 run (Gay kick), 3:42.

Second Quarter

Ari_FG Gonzalez 54, 14:14.

TB_FG Gay 30, 8:53.

Advertisement

Ari_Kirk 33 pass from K.Murray (Gonzalez kick), 1:03.

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Technology leaders from DHS, IARPA, FirstNet and NIST address video data analysis in law enforcement and national security in this free webinar.

TB_Howard 10 pass from Winston (Gay kick), :08.

Third Quarter

TB_FG Gay 45, 8:37.

Ari_Kirk 69 pass from K.Murray (Gonzalez kick), 8:10.

Fourth Quarter

TB_FG Gay 41, 9:44.

Ari_Kirk 15 pass from K.Murray (Gonzalez kick), 7:22.

TB_Barber 1 run (Gay kick), 1:43.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

A_40,038.

___

Ari TB
First downs 20 26
Total Net Yards 417 457
Rushes-yards 18-75 26-118
Passing 342 339
Punt Returns 1-2 2-9
Kickoff Returns 2-43 1-17
Interceptions Ret. 2-2 1-0
Comp-Att-Int 28-45-1 30-48-2
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-8 4-19
Punts 3-52.7 3-47.3
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 2-1
Penalties-Yards 11-87 9-94
Time of Possession 23:57 36:03

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Arizona, K.Murray 3-38, Drake 10-35, D.Johnson 5-2. Tampa Bay, Barber 11-43, Winston 3-40, R.Jones 11-29, Logan 1-6.

PASSING_Arizona, K.Murray 27-44-1-324, Lee 1-1-0-26. Tampa Bay, Winston 30-48-2-358.

RECEIVING_Arizona, Fitzgerald 8-71, Kirk 6-138, Drake 6-6, Isabella 3-78, Cooper 2-29, Williams 1-15, D.Johnson 1-8, Clay 1-5. Tampa Bay, R.Jones 8-77, Godwin 6-74, Evans 4-82, Howard 4-47, Ogunbowale 3-24, Miller 2-33, Perriman 2-17, Barber 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|8 2019 ASCD Conference on Educational...
11|11 ManTech Veterans Day Golf Tournament
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy conducts hands-on training with Bangladesh sailors

Today in History

2000: Bush-Gore presidential election results 'too close to call'