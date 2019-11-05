Listen Live Sports

Cardinals extend contracts of Shildt, Mozeliak and Girsch

November 5, 2019 3:12 pm
 
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Cardinals manager Mike Shildt has been given a new three-year contract through the 2022 season.

Shildt was hired in 2018 and his initial deal ran through 2020.

At its end-of-season news conference Tuesday, St. Louis announced president of baseball operations John Mozeliak received a three-year extension through 2023. The Cardinals exercised a 2020 option on general manager Mike Girsch and gave him a two-year extension through 2022.

Hired as interim manager to replace Mike Matheny on July 14, 2018, and given the job that Aug. 28, Shildt led the Cardinals to a 91-71 record and their first NL Central title since 2015. The Cardinals beat Atlanta in the NL Division Series, then were swept by eventual World Series champion Washington in the Championship Series.

Shildt is an NL Manager of the Year finalist.

St. Louis said Shildt’s coaching staff will return for next season.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

