Carter Jr. scores 26 points, carries Navy past Brown 76-56

November 30, 2019 7:06 pm
 
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — John Carter Jr. matched his career-best with 26 points and Navy defeated Brown 76-56 on Saturday.

Cam Davis added 24 points for the Midshipmen (4-3). Carter, Greg Summers and Luke Loehr each had a team-high six rebounds.

Brandon Anderson had 19 points for the Bears (4-3). Zach Hunsaker added 14 points and Tamenang Choh had 11.

Navy plays Bryant on the road on Monday. Brown takes on Merrimack at home on Wednesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

