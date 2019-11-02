Listen Live Sports

Carter leads Norfolk State in 48-0 rout of Morgan State

November 2, 2019 5:53 pm
 
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Juwan Carter threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score in Norfolk State’s 48-0 rout of Morgan State on Saturday.

The Spartans (3-6, 2-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) avenged last season’s loss to Morgan State (1-8, 1-5), their first loss to the Bears since 2006.

Carter hit Da’Kendall James with an 80-yard touchdown pass on the Spartans’ second play from scrimmage, added a 25-yard TD pass to Justin Smith and capped the first half with a 14-yard touchdown run for a 31-0 lead.

Carter threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Tylan McElhenie midway through the third quarter and finished 16 of 28 for 314 yards passing.

Rayquan Smith ran for 142 yards and Kevin Johnson added a touchdown run for Norfolk State. Devyn Coles had two of the Spartans five interceptions. Nhyre’ Quinerly ran an interception 48 yards into the end zone early in the fourth.

Morgan State was held to 153 yards of offense. DJ Golatt completed five of 16 passes for 58 yards and was picked off three times.

