Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Carter lifts Long Beach State past Providence 66-65

November 28, 2019 4:57 pm
 
< a min read
      

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Michael Carter III scored six of his career-high 23 points in the final minute as Long Beach State rallied past Providence 66-65 in the Wooden Legacy on Thursday.

LBSU was down by 17 points. Carter sank a 3-pointer with 52 seconds left to pull the 49ers within 64-63 and he was fouled on a 3-pointer with three seconds remaining, making all three free throws to seal the win.

Chance Hunter had 14 points for Long Beach State (3-4). Joshua Morgan added 12 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. Carter hit 9 of 10 free throws.

Luwane Pipkins had 12 points and six rebounds for the Friars (4-3). Alpha Diallo added 11 points, 10 rebounds and five steals.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|2 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|3 BOLD GOV: Ideas in Tech, Workforce and...
12|3 2019 PSC Development Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nearly 5K turkeys feed troops overseas for Thanksgiving

Today in History

1943: FDR attends Tehran Conference with UK, USSR leaders