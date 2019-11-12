Cavaliers-76ers, Box

CLEVELAND (97)

Osman 2-5 0-0 4, Love 5-16 8-9 20, Thompson 7-13 1-2 17, Sexton 8-18 2-2 18, Garland 3-10 0-0 6, Nance Jr. 2-4 0-0 4, Clarkson 8-16 3-5 20, Dellavedova 2-2 0-0 4, Porter Jr. 1-2 2-2 4. Totals 38-86 16-20 97.

PHILADELPHIA (98)

Korkmaz 4-9 0-0 10, Harris 4-17 0-0 8, Embiid 10-20 4-5 27, Simmons 7-9 1-3 15, Richardson 7-17 2-2 17, Ennis III 2-6 3-3 7, Thybulle 1-1 0-0 3, Scott 4-7 0-0 9, O’Quinn 0-0 0-0 0, Neto 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 40-89 10-13 98.

Cleveland 21 27 30 19—97 Philadelphia 24 30 28 16—98

3-Point Goals_Cleveland 5-21 (Thompson 2-3, Love 2-7, Clarkson 1-4, Nance Jr. 0-1, Osman 0-1, Garland 0-2, Sexton 0-3), Philadelphia 8-38 (Embiid 3-5, Korkmaz 2-6, Thybulle 1-1, Scott 1-3, Richardson 1-8, Ennis III 0-2, Neto 0-2, Harris 0-11). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Cleveland 45 (Thompson 12), Philadelphia 46 (Embiid 16). Assists_Cleveland 13 (Sexton 4), Philadelphia 24 (Simmons 6). Total Fouls_Cleveland 13, Philadelphia 20. Technicals_Philadelphia coach 76ers (Defensive three second). A_20,294 (20,478).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.