Cavaliers-Knicks, Box

November 10, 2019 10:01 pm
 
CLEVELAND (108)

Love 4-11 9-9 17, Osman 2-8 0-0 5, Thompson 4-9 1-2 9, Garland 3-8 6-6 12, Sexton 10-16 6-8 31, McKinnie 0-0 0-0 0, Cook 1-1 0-0 2, Nance Jr. 3-4 2-2 9, Dellavedova 0-3 0-0 0, Clarkson 6-14 4-4 17, Porter Jr. 3-8 0-0 6. Totals 36-82 28-31 108.

NEW YORK (87)

Morris Sr. 3-12 3-5 9, Randle 6-14 7-10 20, Gibson 2-6 0-0 4, Ntilikina 1-4 2-2 4, Barrett 4-11 0-2 9, Knox II 2-9 4-6 9, Brazdeikis 1-2 0-0 2, Portis 2-10 0-0 4, Dotson 4-11 0-0 10, Ellington 1-2 0-0 3, Trier 5-5 0-0 13. Totals 31-86 16-25 87.

Cleveland 31 23 24 30—108
New York 19 17 27 24— 87

3-Point Goals_Cleveland 8-28 (Sexton 5-8, Nance Jr. 1-2, Clarkson 1-4, Osman 1-6, Garland 0-1, Dellavedova 0-1, Love 0-3, Porter Jr. 0-3), New York 9-31 (Trier 3-3, Dotson 2-6, Randle 1-2, Ellington 1-2, Barrett 1-4, Knox II 1-5, Ntilikina 0-2, Portis 0-2, Morris Sr. 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Cleveland 45 (Thompson, Nance Jr. 9), New York 52 (Randle 16). Assists_Cleveland 20 (Garland 6), New York 19 (Ntilikina 6). Total Fouls_Cleveland 19, New York 26. Technicals_New York coach Knicks (Defensive three second), Morris Sr.. A_19,812 (19,812).

