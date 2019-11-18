Listen Live Sports

Cavaliers-Knicks, Box

November 18, 2019 9:37 pm
 
CLEVELAND (105)

Osman 2-5 1-2 5, Porter Jr. 6-11 3-8 18, Thompson 3-6 3-4 9, Sexton 5-13 3-5 14, Garland 4-9 0-2 10, McKinnie 4-10 3-5 14, Wade 0-1 0-0 0, Zizic 2-4 1-2 5, Clarkson 5-7 0-0 13, Dellavedova 1-2 2-2 5, Knight 4-8 0-0 12. Totals 36-76 16-30 105.

NEW YORK (123)

Morris Sr. 5-13 12-13 23, Randle 12-17 3-5 30, Gibson 2-6 3-4 7, Ntilikina 3-7 0-0 6, Barrett 5-13 4-5 15, Knox II 2-10 2-4 6, Portis 3-8 0-0 7, Robinson 3-7 1-2 7, Smith Jr. 3-6 2-2 8, Ellington 1-1 0-0 3, Dotson 5-10 0-0 11. Totals 44-98 27-35 123.

Cleveland 20 31 20 34—105
New York 32 32 30 29—123

3-Point Goals_Cleveland 17-36 (Knight 4-8, Clarkson 3-5, McKinnie 3-6, Porter Jr. 3-6, Garland 2-5, Dellavedova 1-2, Sexton 1-2, Osman 0-2), New York 8-23 (Randle 3-5, Barrett 1-1, Ellington 1-1, Portis 1-2, Morris Sr. 1-3, Dotson 1-5, Ntilikina 0-2, Knox II 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Cleveland 41 (Osman 8), New York 47 (Gibson, Robinson 8). Assists_Cleveland 18 (Clarkson 4), New York 17 (Ntilikina 6). Total Fouls_Cleveland 26, New York 24. A_17,097 (19,812).

