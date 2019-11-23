Listen Live Sports

Cavaliers’ Love out against Trail Blazers with sore back

November 23, 2019 8:00 pm
 
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers forward Kevin Love is out for the second game this week because of a sore back.

Love, who averages a team-high 17.9 points, isn’t playing Saturday against Portland as Cleveland tries to break a six-game losing streak.

The All-Star also missed Sunday’s game against New York. He played Wednesday in Miami and aggravated the injury Friday in Dallas.

The Cavaliers complete a stretch of five games in seven days Saturday and play three games next week. Cleveland coach John Beilein wants to be cautious with Love, who is in his 12th season.

“He could probably gut through it, but it’s not advantageous for us or the team tonight or in the future if he tries to gut this through,” Beilein said.

