Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cavaliers-Pacers, Box

November 1, 2019 9:36 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
CLEVELAND (95)

Osman 3-8 2-2 10, Love 7-16 3-4 22, Thompson 3-8 1-2 7, Garland 0-10 2-4 2, Sexton 9-21 1-2 21, Nance Jr. 3-7 2-2 8, Clarkson 6-12 7-7 20, Porter Jr. 1-2 2-2 5, Knight 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 32-87 20-25 95.

INDIANA (102)

Warren 1-8 1-2 3, Leaf 0-4 0-0 0, Sabonis 9-15 0-0 18, Brogdon 8-16 8-8 25, Lamb 7-13 6-6 21, McDermott 4-12 0-0 8, J.Holiday 3-6 0-0 8, Sampson 2-7 0-0 4, Bitadze 3-7 3-4 10, McConnell 2-4 1-1 5, A.Holiday 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 39-96 19-21 102.

Cleveland 26 11 24 34— 95
Indiana 19 23 26 34—102

3-Point Goals_Cleveland 11-32 (Love 5-11, Osman 2-4, Sexton 2-5, Porter Jr. 1-1, Clarkson 1-6, Nance Jr. 0-1, Garland 0-2, Knight 0-2), Indiana 5-27 (J.Holiday 2-4, Bitadze 1-3, Brogdon 1-4, Lamb 1-5, A.Holiday 0-1, Warren 0-2, Sampson 0-2, Leaf 0-2, McDermott 0-4). Fouled Out_Thompson. Rebounds_Cleveland 46 (Love 17), Indiana 57 (Sabonis 17). Assists_Cleveland 20 (Clarkson 5), Indiana 20 (McConnell, Brogdon 6). Total Fouls_Cleveland 21, Indiana 24. Technicals_Clarkson, A.Holiday. A_16,079 (20,000).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|30 ArkCase 201: Advanced Training on...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Pvt. Manny, the Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego mascot

Today in History

1952: US tests first hydrogen bomb