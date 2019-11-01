Cavaliers-Pacers, Box

CLEVELAND (95)

Osman 3-8 2-2 10, Love 7-16 3-4 22, Thompson 3-8 1-2 7, Garland 0-10 2-4 2, Sexton 9-21 1-2 21, Nance Jr. 3-7 2-2 8, Clarkson 6-12 7-7 20, Porter Jr. 1-2 2-2 5, Knight 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 32-87 20-25 95.

INDIANA (102)

Warren 1-8 1-2 3, Leaf 0-4 0-0 0, Sabonis 9-15 0-0 18, Brogdon 8-16 8-8 25, Lamb 7-13 6-6 21, McDermott 4-12 0-0 8, J.Holiday 3-6 0-0 8, Sampson 2-7 0-0 4, Bitadze 3-7 3-4 10, McConnell 2-4 1-1 5, A.Holiday 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 39-96 19-21 102.

Cleveland 26 11 24 34— 95 Indiana 19 23 26 34—102

3-Point Goals_Cleveland 11-32 (Love 5-11, Osman 2-4, Sexton 2-5, Porter Jr. 1-1, Clarkson 1-6, Nance Jr. 0-1, Garland 0-2, Knight 0-2), Indiana 5-27 (J.Holiday 2-4, Bitadze 1-3, Brogdon 1-4, Lamb 1-5, A.Holiday 0-1, Warren 0-2, Sampson 0-2, Leaf 0-2, McDermott 0-4). Fouled Out_Thompson. Rebounds_Cleveland 46 (Love 17), Indiana 57 (Sabonis 17). Assists_Cleveland 20 (Clarkson 5), Indiana 20 (McConnell, Brogdon 6). Total Fouls_Cleveland 21, Indiana 24. Technicals_Clarkson, A.Holiday. A_16,079 (20,000).

