Cavaliers-Wizards, Box

CLEVELAND (113)

Osman 5-9 0-0 11, Love 3-6 10-13 16, Thompson 8-12 5-6 21, Garland 6-11 2-2 15, Sexton 7-19 0-0 16, Nance Jr. 1-2 2-2 4, Dellavedova 2-6 2-2 7, Clarkson 4-14 1-1 10, Porter Jr. 5-11 3-3 13. Totals 41-90 25-29 113.

WASHINGTON (100)

Brown Jr. 1-8 0-0 3, Hachimura 10-13 1-2 21, Bryant 11-16 1-2 23, Thomas 5-9 0-0 11, Beal 8-21 1-2 20, Miles 0-7 0-0 0, Bertans 2-10 0-0 5, Wagner 4-6 0-0 8, Smith 3-4 0-0 7, McRae 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 45-96 3-6 100.

Cleveland 30 37 21 25—113 Washington 26 26 32 16—100

3-Point Goals_Cleveland 6-27 (Sexton 2-5, Garland 1-2, Osman 1-3, Dellavedova 1-4, Clarkson 1-7, Love 0-3, Porter Jr. 0-3), Washington 7-31 (Beal 3-9, Smith 1-1, Brown Jr. 1-2, Thomas 1-4, Bertans 1-8, Wagner 0-1, Bryant 0-3, Miles 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Cleveland 48 (Love, Thompson 12), Washington 47 (Wagner, Bryant 8). Assists_Cleveland 18 (Garland 6), Washington 26 (Beal 9). Total Fouls_Cleveland 17, Washington 24. Technicals_Clarkson, Washington coach Wizards (Defensive three second), Washington coach Scott Brooks, Bryant. A_16,946 (20,356).

