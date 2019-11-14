Listen Live Sports

CCSU squares up against UMass

November 14, 2019 3:30 pm
 
Central Connecticut (0-2) vs. UMass (3-0)

William D. Mullins Center, Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Connecticut plays UMass in an early season matchup. UMass won at home against Northeastern 80-71 on Tuesday, while Central Connecticut fell 87-57 at St. John’s on Saturday.

STEPPING UP: UMass’ Tre Mitchell has averaged 16 points and 7.3 rebounds while Sean East II has put up 14 points, 6.7 assists and two steals. For the Blue Devils, Greg Outlaw has averaged 12 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists while Jamir Coleman has put up eight points and four rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: East has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all UMass field goals over the last three games. East has 17 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: The diligent UMass offense has turned the ball over on just 13.7 percent of its possessions, the 23rd-lowest mark in all of Division I. 26.2 percent of all Central Connecticut possessions have resulted in a turnover.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

