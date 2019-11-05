Listen Live Sports

Celtics-Cavaliers, Box

November 5, 2019 9:26 pm
 
BOSTON (119)

Tatum 9-16 0-0 18, Hayward 17-20 4-4 39, Theis 2-7 1-2 5, Walker 8-19 3-4 25, Smart 2-6 2-3 8, Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Ojeleye 0-0 0-0 0, Williams III 3-4 0-0 6, Wanamaker 2-5 1-2 5, Edwards 5-6 0-0 13, Green 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 48-85 11-15 119.

CLEVELAND (113)

Osman 4-13 1-2 12, Love 7-14 2-2 17, Thompson 7-15 5-6 19, Garland 2-11 0-0 4, Sexton 6-15 7-7 21, McKinnie 1-1 0-0 3, Nance Jr. 5-6 2-2 15, Clarkson 4-13 3-3 12, Dellavedova 2-4 0-0 4, Knight 2-4 0-0 6. Totals 40-96 20-22 113.

Boston 32 29 28 30—119
Cleveland 24 28 31 30—113

3-Point Goals_Boston 12-30 (Walker 6-8, Edwards 3-4, Smart 2-6, Hayward 1-4, Wanamaker 0-1, Theis 0-1, Williams 0-1, Tatum 0-5), Cleveland 13-33 (Nance Jr. 3-3, Osman 3-7, Sexton 2-3, Knight 2-4, McKinnie 1-1, Clarkson 1-5, Love 1-5, Dellavedova 0-1, Thompson 0-1, Garland 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Boston 45 (Theis 9), Cleveland 44 (Thompson 13). Assists_Boston 24 (Hayward 8), Cleveland 22 (Clarkson, Thompson 4). Total Fouls_Boston 23, Cleveland 18. A_17,709 (20,562).

