Celtics-Hornets, Box

BOSTON (108)

Hayward 9-16 1-1 20, Tatum 8-17 3-4 23, Theis 2-8 1-2 5, Walker 4-12 3-3 14, Brown 5-9 2-2 12, Ojeleye 0-0 0-0 0, G.Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Williams III 2-2 3-6 7, Poirier 0-3 0-0 0, Smart 2-8 1-1 6, Wanamaker 3-4 2-2 9, Edwards 0-3 0-0 0, Green 5-9 2-2 12. Totals 40-93 18-23 108.

CHARLOTTE (87)

Bridges 8-14 0-0 18, Washington 1-8 2-3 4, Zeller 2-6 1-2 5, Rozier 1-11 1-1 3, Bacon 3-9 1-2 8, M.Williams 4-7 1-1 9, Biyombo 4-5 0-0 8, Hernangomez 2-4 0-0 5, Graham 5-14 3-5 15, Ca.Martin 0-1 1-2 1, Monk 1-3 2-2 4, Co.Martin 2-4 3-3 7. Totals 33-86 15-21 87.

Boston 30 22 33 23—108 Charlotte 20 23 24 20— 87

3-Point Goals_Boston 10-33 (Tatum 4-6, Walker 3-9, Wanamaker 1-1, Smart 1-4, Hayward 1-5, Theis 0-1, G.Williams 0-1, Brown 0-2, Green 0-2, Edwards 0-2), Charlotte 6-31 (Bridges 2-5, Graham 2-10, Hernangomez 1-2, Bacon 1-3, Zeller 0-1, Washington 0-1, Co.Martin 0-1, Ca.Martin 0-1, Monk 0-2, M.Williams 0-2, Rozier 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Boston 52 (Hayward 10), Charlotte 49 (Zeller, Bridges 10). Assists_Boston 29 (Walker, Hayward 6), Charlotte 21 (Graham 9). Total Fouls_Boston 19, Charlotte 19. Technicals_Tatum, Bridges. A_18,487 (19,077).

