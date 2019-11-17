Celtics-Kings, Box

BOSTON (99)

Brown 7-16 0-0 18, Tatum 6-13 1-1 14, Theis 5-6 4-4 14, Walker 5-12 5-5 15, Smart 2-16 0-0 5, Ojeleye 4-5 0-0 11, Williams III 0-0 1-2 1, Kanter 2-5 6-8 10, Wanamaker 2-4 4-4 8, Edwards 1-3 0-0 3, Green 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 34-82 21-24 99.

SACRAMENTO (100)

Barnes 4-10 2-2 13, Bjelica 5-10 1-2 12, Holmes 2-7 5-6 9, Joseph 1-5 0-0 2, Hield 14-24 0-0 35, Ariza 0-2 0-0 0, Giles III 4-9 0-0 8, Dedmon 3-6 0-0 7, Ferrell 0-2 2-2 2, Bogdanovic 5-14 0-0 12. Totals 38-89 10-12 100.

Boston 18 28 29 24— 99 Sacramento 30 20 21 29—100

3-Point Goals_Boston 10-30 (Brown 4-7, Ojeleye 3-4, Edwards 1-3, Tatum 1-4, Smart 1-8, Green 0-1, Walker 0-3), Sacramento 14-35 (Hield 7-12, Barnes 3-6, Bogdanovic 2-7, Dedmon 1-3, Bjelica 1-4, Joseph 0-1, Ariza 0-1, Ferrell 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Boston 46 (Theis 10), Sacramento 45 (Bjelica 14). Assists_Boston 26 (Smart, Walker 9), Sacramento 22 (Bogdanovic 10). Total Fouls_Boston 14, Sacramento 24. A_16,633 (17,608).

