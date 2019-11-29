Celtics-Nets, Box

BOSTON (107)

Brown 4-8 0-1 8, Tatum 10-19 2-2 26, Theis 1-3 0-0 2, Walker 6-19 4-5 17, Smart 4-13 6-7 15, Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Ojeleye 2-2 2-3 7, Kanter 5-10 0-0 10, Williams III 3-4 0-0 6, Wanamaker 4-7 2-3 11, Edwards 1-5 0-0 3, Green 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 41-93 16-21 107.

BROOKLYN (112)

Harris 5-12 0-0 12, Prince 6-16 0-0 16, Allen 7-12 0-2 14, Dinwiddie 10-19 6-6 32, Temple 4-8 1-2 12, Jordan 4-6 0-0 8, Pinson 2-8 1-1 5, Shumpert 4-8 0-0 9, Musa 1-4 1-2 4. Totals 43-93 9-13 112.

Boston 24 31 26 26—107 Brooklyn 31 27 29 25—112

3-Point Goals_Boston 9-28 (Tatum 4-8, Wanamaker 1-1, Ojeleye 1-1, Edwards 1-3, Smart 1-6, Walker 1-8, Brown 0-1), Brooklyn 17-41 (Dinwiddie 6-8, Prince 4-10, Temple 3-6, Harris 2-7, Shumpert 1-2, Musa 1-3, Pinson 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Boston 48 (Tatum 9), Brooklyn 49 (Allen, Jordan 11). Assists_Boston 16 (Walker 6), Brooklyn 30 (Dinwiddie 11). Total Fouls_Boston 14, Brooklyn 24. Technicals_Smart. A_17,732 (17,732).

