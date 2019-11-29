Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Celtics-Nets, Box

November 29, 2019 2:30 pm
 
< a min read
      
BOSTON (107)

Brown 4-8 0-1 8, Tatum 10-19 2-2 26, Theis 1-3 0-0 2, Walker 6-19 4-5 17, Smart 4-13 6-7 15, Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Ojeleye 2-2 2-3 7, Kanter 5-10 0-0 10, Williams III 3-4 0-0 6, Wanamaker 4-7 2-3 11, Edwards 1-5 0-0 3, Green 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 41-93 16-21 107.

BROOKLYN (112)

Harris 5-12 0-0 12, Prince 6-16 0-0 16, Allen 7-12 0-2 14, Dinwiddie 10-19 6-6 32, Temple 4-8 1-2 12, Jordan 4-6 0-0 8, Pinson 2-8 1-1 5, Shumpert 4-8 0-0 9, Musa 1-4 1-2 4. Totals 43-93 9-13 112.

Boston 24 31 26 26—107
Brooklyn 31 27 29 25—112

3-Point Goals_Boston 9-28 (Tatum 4-8, Wanamaker 1-1, Ojeleye 1-1, Edwards 1-3, Smart 1-6, Walker 1-8, Brown 0-1), Brooklyn 17-41 (Dinwiddie 6-8, Prince 4-10, Temple 3-6, Harris 2-7, Shumpert 1-2, Musa 1-3, Pinson 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Boston 48 (Tatum 9), Brooklyn 49 (Allen, Jordan 11). Assists_Boston 16 (Walker 6), Brooklyn 30 (Dinwiddie 11). Total Fouls_Boston 14, Brooklyn 24. Technicals_Smart. A_17,732 (17,732).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|2 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|3 BOLD GOV: Ideas in Tech, Workforce and...
12|3 2019 PSC Development Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Thanksgiving at sea aboard the USS Carney (DDG 64)

Today in History

1952: President-Elect Eisenhower goes to Korea