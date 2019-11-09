Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Celtics-Spurs, Box

November 9, 2019 7:35 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
BOSTON (135)

Hayward 4-9 0-0 9, Tatum 6-13 5-6 19, Theis 3-4 1-1 8, Walker 9-20 4-4 26, Brown 10-18 9-10 30, Williams 0-3 0-1 0, Ojeleye 0-1 0-0 0, Williams III 5-5 1-1 11, Poirier 0-1 0-0 0, Wanamaker 3-5 0-0 7, Edwards 0-0 3-3 3, Smart 5-10 2-2 16, Green 3-5 0-0 6. Totals 48-94 25-28 135.

SAN ANTONIO (115)

DeRozan 6-15 10-11 22, Aldridge 1-4 1-2 3, Lyles 3-5 1-1 10, Murray 2-8 0-0 4, Forbes 4-11 3-3 14, Carroll 2-3 0-0 6, Gay 3-6 0-0 6, Metu 3-6 1-2 7, Poeltl 1-4 1-2 3, White 3-9 2-2 9, Mills 7-12 3-4 20, Walker IV 1-7 0-1 2, Belinelli 3-7 1-2 9. Totals 39-97 23-30 115.

Boston 39 33 32 31—135
San Antonio 30 24 37 24—115

3-Point Goals_Boston 14-37 (Smart 4-9, Walker 4-10, Tatum 2-6, Wanamaker 1-1, Theis 1-2, Hayward 1-3, Brown 1-3, Green 0-1, Williams 0-2), San Antonio 14-29 (Lyles 3-5, Mills 3-6, Forbes 3-7, Carroll 2-3, Belinelli 2-3, White 1-2, Gay 0-1, Walker IV 0-1, Murray 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Boston 43 (Williams III, Brown, Tatum 7), San Antonio 55 (Lyles 8). Assists_Boston 28 (Walker 8), San Antonio 24 (DeRozan, Murray 4). Total Fouls_Boston 25, San Antonio 22. Technicals_Walker. A_18,354 (18,581).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|8 2019 ASCD Conference on Educational...
11|11 ManTech Veterans Day Golf Tournament
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy conducts hands-on training with Bangladesh sailors

Today in History

2000: Bush-Gore presidential election results 'too close to call'