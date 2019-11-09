Celtics-Spurs, Box

BOSTON (135)

Hayward 4-9 0-0 9, Tatum 6-13 5-6 19, Theis 3-4 1-1 8, Walker 9-20 4-4 26, Brown 10-18 9-10 30, Williams 0-3 0-1 0, Ojeleye 0-1 0-0 0, Williams III 5-5 1-1 11, Poirier 0-1 0-0 0, Wanamaker 3-5 0-0 7, Edwards 0-0 3-3 3, Smart 5-10 2-2 16, Green 3-5 0-0 6. Totals 48-94 25-28 135.

SAN ANTONIO (115)

DeRozan 6-15 10-11 22, Aldridge 1-4 1-2 3, Lyles 3-5 1-1 10, Murray 2-8 0-0 4, Forbes 4-11 3-3 14, Carroll 2-3 0-0 6, Gay 3-6 0-0 6, Metu 3-6 1-2 7, Poeltl 1-4 1-2 3, White 3-9 2-2 9, Mills 7-12 3-4 20, Walker IV 1-7 0-1 2, Belinelli 3-7 1-2 9. Totals 39-97 23-30 115.

Boston 39 33 32 31—135 San Antonio 30 24 37 24—115

3-Point Goals_Boston 14-37 (Smart 4-9, Walker 4-10, Tatum 2-6, Wanamaker 1-1, Theis 1-2, Hayward 1-3, Brown 1-3, Green 0-1, Williams 0-2), San Antonio 14-29 (Lyles 3-5, Mills 3-6, Forbes 3-7, Carroll 2-3, Belinelli 2-3, White 1-2, Gay 0-1, Walker IV 0-1, Murray 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Boston 43 (Williams III, Brown, Tatum 7), San Antonio 55 (Lyles 8). Assists_Boston 28 (Walker 8), San Antonio 24 (DeRozan, Murray 4). Total Fouls_Boston 25, San Antonio 22. Technicals_Walker. A_18,354 (18,581).

