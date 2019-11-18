Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Celtics-Suns, Box

November 18, 2019 11:17 pm
 
< a min read
      
BOSTON (99)

Brown 6-16 0-2 14, Tatum 8-16 7-9 26, Theis 0-2 0-0 0, Walker 9-19 0-0 19, Smart 5-12 4-4 17, Williams 2-5 0-0 4, Ojeleye 1-2 0-0 3, Kanter 1-2 0-0 2, Williams III 0-1 0-0 0, Edwards 1-5 2-2 4, Wanamaker 4-9 0-0 10. Totals 37-89 13-17 99.

PHOENIX (85)

Oubre Jr. 5-13 4-6 15, Saric 3-13 1-2 9, Baynes 4-9 0-0 9, Carter 1-2 0-0 3, Booker 7-13 4-4 20, C.Johnson 3-10 0-0 8, Bridges 3-4 0-0 6, Diallo 2-2 0-0 4, Kaminsky 2-7 0-0 5, Okobo 0-3 0-0 0, T.Johnson 3-6 0-0 6. Totals 33-82 9-12 85.

Boston 26 31 23 19—99
Phoenix 22 20 23 20—85

3-Point Goals_Boston 12-41 (Tatum 3-9, Smart 3-10, Wanamaker 2-4, Brown 2-5, Ojeleye 1-1, Walker 1-7, Theis 0-1, Edwards 0-2, Williams 0-2), Phoenix 10-36 (Booker 2-4, Saric 2-6, C.Johnson 2-7, Carter 1-1, Kaminsky 1-3, Oubre Jr. 1-5, Baynes 1-5, Bridges 0-1, Okobo 0-2, T.Johnson 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Boston 52 (Theis, Tatum 11), Phoenix 45 (Saric 10). Assists_Boston 22 (Wanamaker 6), Phoenix 22 (Baynes 5). Total Fouls_Boston 21, Phoenix 17. A_15,193 (18,422).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|17 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
11|18 SMART PROC GOVCON 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors and Marines participate Tiger TRIUMP opening ceremony

Today in History

1987: Congress issues final report on Iran-Contra scandal