Celtics-Suns, Box

BOSTON (99)

Brown 6-16 0-2 14, Tatum 8-16 7-9 26, Theis 0-2 0-0 0, Walker 9-19 0-0 19, Smart 5-12 4-4 17, Williams 2-5 0-0 4, Ojeleye 1-2 0-0 3, Kanter 1-2 0-0 2, Williams III 0-1 0-0 0, Edwards 1-5 2-2 4, Wanamaker 4-9 0-0 10. Totals 37-89 13-17 99.

PHOENIX (85)

Oubre Jr. 5-13 4-6 15, Saric 3-13 1-2 9, Baynes 4-9 0-0 9, Carter 1-2 0-0 3, Booker 7-13 4-4 20, C.Johnson 3-10 0-0 8, Bridges 3-4 0-0 6, Diallo 2-2 0-0 4, Kaminsky 2-7 0-0 5, Okobo 0-3 0-0 0, T.Johnson 3-6 0-0 6. Totals 33-82 9-12 85.

Boston 26 31 23 19—99 Phoenix 22 20 23 20—85

3-Point Goals_Boston 12-41 (Tatum 3-9, Smart 3-10, Wanamaker 2-4, Brown 2-5, Ojeleye 1-1, Walker 1-7, Theis 0-1, Edwards 0-2, Williams 0-2), Phoenix 10-36 (Booker 2-4, Saric 2-6, C.Johnson 2-7, Carter 1-1, Kaminsky 1-3, Oubre Jr. 1-5, Baynes 1-5, Bridges 0-1, Okobo 0-2, T.Johnson 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Boston 52 (Theis, Tatum 11), Phoenix 45 (Saric 10). Assists_Boston 22 (Wanamaker 6), Phoenix 22 (Baynes 5). Total Fouls_Boston 21, Phoenix 17. A_15,193 (18,422).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.