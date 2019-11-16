Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Celtics-Warriors, Box

November 16, 2019 1:53 am
 
< a min read
Share       
BOSTON (105)

Brown 9-17 1-2 22, Tatum 8-23 6-7 24, Theis 3-7 1-3 7, Walker 6-19 5-5 20, Smart 5-12 0-0 15, Williams 1-1 0-0 2, Ojeleye 1-1 0-0 2, Kanter 2-3 0-0 4, Williams III 0-0 0-0 0, Edwards 0-4 0-0 0, Wanamaker 2-4 5-6 9. Totals 37-91 18-23 105.

GOLDEN STATE (100)

Paschall 6-14 3-5 16, D.Green 3-6 4-5 11, Cauley-Stein 5-6 0-0 10, Russell 5-10 1-2 12, Robinson III 3-11 2-2 9, Chriss 2-3 0-0 4, Spellman 2-5 4-6 8, Bowman 3-8 0-0 6, Burks 4-11 11-12 20, Poole 1-8 2-2 4. Totals 34-82 27-34 100.

Boston 23 29 24 29—105
Golden State 32 19 20 29—100

3-Point Goals_Boston 13-33 (Smart 5-9, Brown 3-3, Walker 3-12, Tatum 2-7, Edwards 0-1, Theis 0-1), Golden State 5-28 (Robinson III 1-2, Burks 1-3, Paschall 1-4, D.Green 1-4, Russell 1-6, Chriss 0-1, Spellman 0-1, Bowman 0-2, Poole 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Boston 47 (Brown, Tatum 8), Golden State 55 (D.Green 11). Assists_Boston 24 (Walker 5), Golden State 17 (Russell 7). Total Fouls_Boston 24, Golden State 19. A_18,064 (18,064).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|13 International LGBTQ Leaders Conference...
11|15 John Wasson ICF
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Lassen (DDG 82) receives cargo during a replenishment-at-sea

Today in History

1777: Articles of Confederation adopted