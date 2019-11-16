Celtics-Warriors, Box

BOSTON (105)

Brown 9-17 1-2 22, Tatum 8-23 6-7 24, Theis 3-7 1-3 7, Walker 6-19 5-5 20, Smart 5-12 0-0 15, Williams 1-1 0-0 2, Ojeleye 1-1 0-0 2, Kanter 2-3 0-0 4, Williams III 0-0 0-0 0, Edwards 0-4 0-0 0, Wanamaker 2-4 5-6 9. Totals 37-91 18-23 105.

GOLDEN STATE (100)

Paschall 6-14 3-5 16, D.Green 3-6 4-5 11, Cauley-Stein 5-6 0-0 10, Russell 5-10 1-2 12, Robinson III 3-11 2-2 9, Chriss 2-3 0-0 4, Spellman 2-5 4-6 8, Bowman 3-8 0-0 6, Burks 4-11 11-12 20, Poole 1-8 2-2 4. Totals 34-82 27-34 100.

Boston 23 29 24 29—105 Golden State 32 19 20 29—100

3-Point Goals_Boston 13-33 (Smart 5-9, Brown 3-3, Walker 3-12, Tatum 2-7, Edwards 0-1, Theis 0-1), Golden State 5-28 (Robinson III 1-2, Burks 1-3, Paschall 1-4, D.Green 1-4, Russell 1-6, Chriss 0-1, Spellman 0-1, Bowman 0-2, Poole 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Boston 47 (Brown, Tatum 8), Golden State 55 (D.Green 11). Assists_Boston 24 (Walker 5), Golden State 17 (Russell 7). Total Fouls_Boston 24, Golden State 19. A_18,064 (18,064).

