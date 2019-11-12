Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cena related to character pursuing NFL dreams in new series

November 12, 2019 2:52 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — When John Cena was offered an audio series about a former college football star chasing an NFL dream, he felt a personal connection to it right away.

“The project really resonated with me because I played college football and didn’t know what I was going to do after my career ended,” Cena said. “When I read the script, I wanted to do it right away.”

That project, “64th Man,” makes its debut on Audible on Thursday. Cena’s character in the 10-part series works at a grocery store and as a trainer at a gym while pursuing anything to get an NFL tryout.

Cena starred on the offensive line at Division III Springfield College, where he was a captain and led the school to its first NCAA postseason appearance in 1998. He pursued a career as a bodybuilder and worked as a limousine driver before training in professional wrestling. He was eventually signed by World Wrestling Entertainment, and of course, became a superstar with the WWE and also a movie star.

Advertisement

Besides Cena, the series also features Anna Chlumsky (“Veep”), “Saturday Night Live” alums Jane Curtin and Leslie Jones, and current “SNL” stars Chris Redd and Alex Moffat.

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Technology leaders from DHS, IARPA, FirstNet and NIST address video data analysis in law enforcement and national security in this free webinar.

Cena said the recording process was similar to doing voiceover work for an animated film or series. However, it is unique because it is sketch comedy for the ears.

“You are able to encapsulate yourself in a world of imagination. It is being able to imagine things and come to your own conclusions,” he said.

The series was written by Bryan Tucker, senior writer at “Saturday Night Live”, and Zack Phillips, former head writer at Above Average and its sports site The Kicker.

Tucker said that Cena was the perfect choice after he saw him showcase his skills on “SNL.”

“When we remember our favorite moments in sports, often the first things that come to mind are sounds: the announcers, the crowd, the buzzer,” Tucker said. “We hope to use audio to give the listener that same feeling, while also being a funny character comedy,”

Cena, who also has the movie “Playing With Fire” in theaters, said the series was “a blast to record and I hope to do it again.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

“Hopefully they can have me back or have another concept that comes at the perfect time.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|11 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
11|12 Federal RFP Pricing Strategy Training,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guardmen train Oman sailors aboard USS Normandy

Today in History

1954: Ellis Island closes