Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Central Connecticut beats Wagner 27-13, to go to 4-0 in NEC

November 2, 2019 3:21 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Winchester fired three touchdown passes, including two in the second half as Central Connecticut State moved to 4-0 in the Northeast Conference with a 27-13 win over Wagner Saturday afternoon.

The Blue Devils were ranked No. 19 in both Football Championship Subdivision polls following their 28-0 shutout of LIU a week ago, matching their highest-ever ranking.

Winchester, the reigning NEC Offensive Player of the Week, found Arthur Gilmore Jr. from 13-yards out in the first quarter to put the Blue Devils in front, 6-3 after Wagner blocked the extra point. CCSU (8-1, 4-0) scored again at the start of the second quarter when Alonzo Mitchell returned a blocked Wagner punt two yards for a touchdown to make it 13-3.

Ryan Yost rallied the Seahawks (1-8, 1-3) by hitting Joshua DelCambre from 20-yards out and Eric Silvester, who hit from 34-yards to open the game, nailed a 21-yard field goal as time expired in the first half to send the game into intermission at 13-13.

Advertisement

Winchester hit Kyren Petteway with a 39-yard touchdown and Tyshaun James from 35-yards out in the second half to put the game away.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

Winchester was 13-19 for 213 yards with an interception.

Yost was 18 of 32 for 187 yards and a touchdown to lead Wagner, but also threw three interceptions.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Pvt. Manny, the Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego mascot

Today in History

1952: US tests first hydrogen bomb