Central Michigan bowl eligible a season after going 1-11

Central Michigan’s quick turnaround reached another milepost: The Chippewas are bowl eligible.

CMU beat Northern Illinois 48-10 on Saturday to improve to 6-4 this season under new coach Jim McElwain. The Chippewas went 1-11 last season.

Elsewhere, Virginia Tech (5-3) still has work to do if the Hokies are going to extend their 26-year bowl streak. Six wins is not enough for Virginia Tech to be sure of bowl eligibility, since the Hokies have two victories over FCS teams. After losing to Notre Dame on Saturday, Virginia Tech has games remaining against Wake Forest, Georgia Tech, Pittsburgh and Virginia.

There are 42 teams that are already bowl eligible:

Air Force

Alabama

Appalachian State

Auburn

Baylor

Boise State

Central Florida

Central Michigan

Cincinnati

Clemson

Florida

Florida Atlantic

Georgia

Georgia State

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas State

Louisiana-Lafayette

Louisiana Tech

LSU

Marshall

Memphis

Michigan

Minnesota

Navy

Notre Dame

Ohio State

Oklahoma

Oklahoma State

Oregon

Penn State

Pittsburgh

San Diego State

SMU

Texas A&M

Tulane

UAB

Utah

Virginia

Wake Forest

Wisconsin

Wyoming

