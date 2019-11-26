Listen Live Sports

Chaminade faces UCLA in Maui Invitational

November 26, 2019 9:30 am
 
Chaminade vs. UCLA (4-2)

Maui Invitational , Lahaina Civic Center, Lahaina, Hawaii; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chaminade and UCLA will take the floor in the Maui Invitational. UCLA lost 78-63 to Brigham Young in its most recent game, while Chaminade came up short in a 93-63 game against Kansas in its last outing.

LEADING THE WAY: Jalen Hill has maintained an average of 14 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Bruins, while Chris Smith has accounted for 13 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.ACCURATE ANDRE: Andre Arissol has connected on 66.7 percent of the six 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: UCLA went 7-6 overall when playing out-of-conference foes last year. The Bruins scored 76.5 points per contest in those 13 contests.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

