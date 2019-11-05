Champions League Glance

|(Home teams listed first)
|All Times EDT
|FIRST ROUND
|Top two in each group advance
|GROUP A
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Paris Saint-Germain
|3
|3
|0
|0
|9
|0
|9
|Real Madrid
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|5
|4
|Club Brugge
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|7
|2
|Galatasaray
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Wednesday, Sept. 18
Club Brugge (Belgium) 0, Galatasaray (Turkey) 0
Paris Saint-Germain (France) 3, Real Madrid (Spain) 0
Real Madrid 2, Club Brugge 2
Galatasaray 0, Paris Saint-Germain 1
Club Brugge 0, Paris Saint-Germain 5
Galatasaray 0, Real Madrid 1
Paris Saint-Germain vs. Club Brugge, 3 p.m.
Real Madrid vs. Galatasaray, 3 p.m.
Galatasaray vs. Club Brugge, 12:55 p.m.
Real Madrid vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m.
Club Brugge vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m.
Paris Saint-Germain vs. Galatasaray, 3 p.m.
|GROUP B
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Bayern Munich
|3
|3
|0
|0
|13
|4
|9
|Tottenham
|3
|1
|1
|1
|9
|9
|4
|Red Star Belgrade
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|9
|3
|Olympiakos
|3
|0
|1
|2
|5
|8
|1
|Wednesday, Sept. 18
Olympiakos (Greece) 2, Tottenham (England) 2
Bayern Munich (Germany) 3, Red Star Belgrade (Serbia) 0
Red Star Belgrade 3, Olympiakos 1
Tottenham 2, Bayern Munich 7
Olympiakos 2, Bayern Munich 3
Tottenham 5, Red Star Belgrade 0
Bayern Munich vs. Olympiakos, 3 p.m.
Red Star Belgrade vs. Tottenham, 3 p.m.
Red Star Belgrade vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m.
Tottenham vs. Olimpiakos, 3 p.m.
Bayern Munich vs. Tottenham, 3 p.m.
Olimpiakos vs. Red Star Belgrade 3 p.m.
|GROUP C
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Manchester City
|3
|3
|0
|0
|10
|1
|9
|Dinamo Zagreb
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|4
|4
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|6
|4
|Atalanta
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|11
|0
|Wednesday, Sept. 18
Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) 4, Atalanta (Italy) 0
Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) 0, Manchester City (England) 3
Atalanta 1, Shakhtar Donetsk 2
Manchester City 2, Dinamo Zagreb 0
Shakhtar Donetsk 2, Dinamo Zagreb 2
Manchester City 5, Atalanta 1
Atalanta vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m.
Dinamo Zagreb vs. Shakhtar Donetsk, 3 p.m.
Atalanta vs. Dinamo Zagreb, 3 p.m.
Manchester City vs. Shakhtar Donetsk, 3 p.m.
Dinamo Zagreb vs. Manchester City, 12:55 p.m.
Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Atalanta, 3 p.m.
|GROUP D
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Juventus
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7
|3
|7
|Atletico Madrid
|3
|2
|1
|0
|5
|2
|7
|Lokomotiv Moscow
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|5
|3
|Bayer Leverkusen
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|6
|0
|Wednesday, Sept. 18
Atletico Madrid (Spain) 2, Juventus (Italy) 2
Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) 1, Lokomotiv Moscow (Russia) 2
Juventus 3, Bayer Leverkusen 0
Lokomotiv Moscow 0, Atletico Madrid 2
Atletico Madrid 1, Bayer Leverkusen 0
Juventus 2, Lokomotiv Moscow 1
Lokomotiv Moscow vs. Juventus, 12:55 p.m.
Bayer Leverkusen vs. Atletico Madrid, 3 p.m.
Lokomotiv Moscow vs. Bayer Leverkusen, 12:55 p.m.
Juventus vs. Atletico Madrid, 3 p.m.
Atletico Madrid vs. Lokomotiv Moscow, 3 p.m.
Bayer Leverkusen vs. Juventus, 3 p.m.
|GROUP E
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Liverpool
|4
|3
|0
|1
|10
|7
|9
|Napoli
|4
|2
|2
|0
|6
|3
|8
|Red Bull Salzburg
|4
|1
|1
|2
|12
|10
|4
|Genk
|4
|0
|1
|3
|4
|12
|1
|Tuesday, Sept. 17
Napoli (Italy) 2, Liverpool (England) 0
Red Bull Salzburg (Austria) 6, Genk (Belgium) 2
Genk 0, Napoli 0
Liverpool 4, Red Bull Salzburg 3
Genk 1, Liverpool 4
RB Salzburg 2, Napoli 3
Liverpool 2, Genk 1
Napoli 1, RB Salzburg 1, tie
Genk vs. RB Salzburg, 3 p.m.
Liverpool vs. Napoli, 3 p.m.
Napoli vs. Genk, 12:55 p.m.
RB Salzburg vs. Liverpool, 12:55 p.m.
|GROUP F
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Barcelona
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|2
|8
|Borussia Dortmund
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|4
|7
|Inter Milan
|4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|5
|4
|Slavia Prague
|4
|0
|2
|2
|2
|5
|2
|Tuesday, Sept. 17
Inter Milan (Italy) 1, Slavia Prague (Czech Republic) 1
Borussia Dortmund (Germany) 0, Barcelona (Spain) 0
Slavia Prague 0, Borussia Dortmund 2
Barcelona 2, Inter Milan 1
Inter Milan 2, Borussia Dortmund 0
Slavia Prague 1, Barcelona 2
Barcelona 0, Slavia Prague 0
Borussia Dortmund 3, Inter Milan 2
Barcelona vs. Borussia Dortmund, 3 p.m.
Slavia Prague vs. Inter Milan, 3 p.m.
Borussia Dortmund vs. Slavia Prague, 3 p.m.
Inter Milan vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m.
|GROUP G
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|RB Leipzig
|4
|3
|0
|1
|6
|4
|9
|Lyon
|4
|2
|1
|1
|7
|4
|7
|Zenit St. Petersburg
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|6
|4
|Benfica
|4
|1
|0
|3
|5
|9
|3
|Tuesday, Sept. 17
Lyon (France) 1, Zenit St. Petersburg (Russia) 1
Benfica (Portugal) 1, RB Leipzig (Germany) 2
RB Leipzig 0, Lyon 2
Zenit St. Petersburg 3, Benfica 1
RB Leipzig 2, Zenit St. Petersburg 1
Benfica 2, Lyon 1
Zenit St. Petersburg 0, RB Leipzig 2
Lyon 3, Benfica 1
Zenit St. Petersburg vs. Lyon, 12:55 p.m.
RB Leipzig vs. Benfica, 3 p.m.
Benfica vs. Zenit St. Petersburg, 3 p.m.
Lyon vs. Leipzig, 3 p.m.
|GROUP H
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Ajax
|4
|2
|1
|1
|10
|5
|7
|Valencia
|4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|5
|7
|Chelsea
|4
|2
|1
|1
|7
|6
|7
|Lille
|4
|0
|1
|3
|3
|10
|1
|Tuesday, Sept. 17
Ajax (Netherlands) 3, Lille (France) 0
Chelsea (England) 0, Valencia (Spain) 1
Lille 1, Chelsea 2
Valencia 0, Ajax 3
Ajax 0, Chelsea 1
Lille 1, Valencia 1
Chelsea 4, Ajax 4, tie
Valencia 4, Lille 1
Valencia vs. Chelsea, 12:55 p.m.
Lille vs. Ajax, 3 p.m.
Ajax vs. Valencia, 3 p.m.
Chelsea vs. Lille, 3 p.m.
