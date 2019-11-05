Listen Live Sports

...

Champions League Glance

November 5, 2019 5:05 pm
 
3 min read
(Home teams listed first)
All Times EDT
FIRST ROUND
Top two in each group advance
GROUP A
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Paris Saint-Germain 3 3 0 0 9 0 9
Real Madrid 3 1 1 1 3 5 4
Club Brugge 3 0 2 1 2 7 2
Galatasaray 3 0 1 2 0 2 1
Wednesday, Sept. 18

Club Brugge (Belgium) 0, Galatasaray (Turkey) 0

Paris Saint-Germain (France) 3, Real Madrid (Spain) 0

Tuesday, Oct. 1

Real Madrid 2, Club Brugge 2

Galatasaray 0, Paris Saint-Germain 1

Tuesday, Oct. 22

Club Brugge 0, Paris Saint-Germain 5

Galatasaray 0, Real Madrid 1

Wednesday, Nov. 6

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Club Brugge, 3 p.m.

Real Madrid vs. Galatasaray, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Galatasaray vs. Club Brugge, 12:55 p.m.

Real Madrid vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 11

Club Brugge vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m.

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Galatasaray, 3 p.m.

GROUP B
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Bayern Munich 3 3 0 0 13 4 9
Tottenham 3 1 1 1 9 9 4
Red Star Belgrade 3 1 0 2 3 9 3
Olympiakos 3 0 1 2 5 8 1
Wednesday, Sept. 18

Olympiakos (Greece) 2, Tottenham (England) 2

Bayern Munich (Germany) 3, Red Star Belgrade (Serbia) 0

Tuesday, Oct. 1

Red Star Belgrade 3, Olympiakos 1

Tottenham 2, Bayern Munich 7

Tuesday, Oct. 22

Olympiakos 2, Bayern Munich 3

Tottenham 5, Red Star Belgrade 0

Wednesday, Nov. 6

Bayern Munich vs. Olympiakos, 3 p.m.

Red Star Belgrade vs. Tottenham, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Red Star Belgrade vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m.

Tottenham vs. Olimpiakos, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 11

Bayern Munich vs. Tottenham, 3 p.m.

Olimpiakos vs. Red Star Belgrade 3 p.m.

GROUP C
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Manchester City 3 3 0 0 10 1 9
Dinamo Zagreb 3 1 1 1 6 4 4
Shakhtar Donetsk 3 1 1 1 4 6 4
Atalanta 3 0 0 3 2 11 0
Wednesday, Sept. 18

Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) 4, Atalanta (Italy) 0

Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) 0, Manchester City (England) 3

Tuesday, Oct. 1

Atalanta 1, Shakhtar Donetsk 2

Manchester City 2, Dinamo Zagreb 0

Tuesday, Oct. 22

Shakhtar Donetsk 2, Dinamo Zagreb 2

Manchester City 5, Atalanta 1

Wednesday, Nov. 6

Atalanta vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m.

Dinamo Zagreb vs. Shakhtar Donetsk, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Atalanta vs. Dinamo Zagreb, 3 p.m.

Manchester City vs. Shakhtar Donetsk, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 11

Dinamo Zagreb vs. Manchester City, 12:55 p.m.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Atalanta, 3 p.m.

GROUP D
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Juventus 3 2 1 0 7 3 7
Atletico Madrid 3 2 1 0 5 2 7
Lokomotiv Moscow 3 1 0 2 3 5 3
Bayer Leverkusen 3 0 0 3 1 6 0
Wednesday, Sept. 18

Atletico Madrid (Spain) 2, Juventus (Italy) 2

Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) 1, Lokomotiv Moscow (Russia) 2

Tuesday, Oct. 1

Juventus 3, Bayer Leverkusen 0

Lokomotiv Moscow 0, Atletico Madrid 2

Tuesday, Oct. 22

Atletico Madrid 1, Bayer Leverkusen 0

Juventus 2, Lokomotiv Moscow 1

Wednesday, Nov. 6

Lokomotiv Moscow vs. Juventus, 12:55 p.m.

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Atletico Madrid, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Lokomotiv Moscow vs. Bayer Leverkusen, 12:55 p.m.

Juventus vs. Atletico Madrid, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 11

Atletico Madrid vs. Lokomotiv Moscow, 3 p.m.

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Juventus, 3 p.m.

GROUP E
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Liverpool 4 3 0 1 10 7 9
Napoli 4 2 2 0 6 3 8
Red Bull Salzburg 4 1 1 2 12 10 4
Genk 4 0 1 3 4 12 1
Tuesday, Sept. 17

Napoli (Italy) 2, Liverpool (England) 0

Red Bull Salzburg (Austria) 6, Genk (Belgium) 2

Wednesday, Oct. 2

Genk 0, Napoli 0

Liverpool 4, Red Bull Salzburg 3

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Genk 1, Liverpool 4

RB Salzburg 2, Napoli 3

Tuesday, Nov. 5

Liverpool 2, Genk 1

Napoli 1, RB Salzburg 1, tie

Wednesday, Nov. 27

Genk vs. RB Salzburg, 3 p.m.

Liverpool vs. Napoli, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 10

Napoli vs. Genk, 12:55 p.m.

RB Salzburg vs. Liverpool, 12:55 p.m.

GROUP F
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Barcelona 4 2 2 0 4 2 8
Borussia Dortmund 4 2 1 1 5 4 7
Inter Milan 4 1 1 2 6 5 4
Slavia Prague 4 0 2 2 2 5 2
Tuesday, Sept. 17

Inter Milan (Italy) 1, Slavia Prague (Czech Republic) 1

Borussia Dortmund (Germany) 0, Barcelona (Spain) 0

Wednesday, Oct. 2

Slavia Prague 0, Borussia Dortmund 2

Barcelona 2, Inter Milan 1

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Inter Milan 2, Borussia Dortmund 0

Slavia Prague 1, Barcelona 2

Tuesday, Nov. 5

Barcelona 0, Slavia Prague 0

Borussia Dortmund 3, Inter Milan 2

Wednesday, Nov. 27

Barcelona vs. Borussia Dortmund, 3 p.m.

Slavia Prague vs. Inter Milan, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 10

Borussia Dortmund vs. Slavia Prague, 3 p.m.

Inter Milan vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m.

GROUP G
GP W D L GF GA Pts
RB Leipzig 4 3 0 1 6 4 9
Lyon 4 2 1 1 7 4 7
Zenit St. Petersburg 4 1 1 2 5 6 4
Benfica 4 1 0 3 5 9 3
Tuesday, Sept. 17

Lyon (France) 1, Zenit St. Petersburg (Russia) 1

Benfica (Portugal) 1, RB Leipzig (Germany) 2

Wednesday, Oct. 2

RB Leipzig 0, Lyon 2

Zenit St. Petersburg 3, Benfica 1

Wednesday, Oct. 23

RB Leipzig 2, Zenit St. Petersburg 1

Benfica 2, Lyon 1

Tuesday, Nov. 5

Zenit St. Petersburg 0, RB Leipzig 2

Lyon 3, Benfica 1

Wednesday, Nov. 27

Zenit St. Petersburg vs. Lyon, 12:55 p.m.

RB Leipzig vs. Benfica, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 10

Benfica vs. Zenit St. Petersburg, 3 p.m.

Lyon vs. Leipzig, 3 p.m.

GROUP H
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Ajax 4 2 1 1 10 5 7
Valencia 4 2 1 1 6 5 7
Chelsea 4 2 1 1 7 6 7
Lille 4 0 1 3 3 10 1
Tuesday, Sept. 17

Ajax (Netherlands) 3, Lille (France) 0

Chelsea (England) 0, Valencia (Spain) 1

Wednesday, Oct. 2

Lille 1, Chelsea 2

Valencia 0, Ajax 3

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Ajax 0, Chelsea 1

Lille 1, Valencia 1

Tuesday, Nov. 5

Chelsea 4, Ajax 4, tie

Valencia 4, Lille 1

Wednesday, Nov. 27

Valencia vs. Chelsea, 12:55 p.m.

Lille vs. Ajax, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 10

Ajax vs. Valencia, 3 p.m.

Chelsea vs. Lille, 3 p.m.

