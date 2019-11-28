Listen Live Sports

Chapecoense relegated 3 years after plane crash

November 28, 2019 11:13 am
 
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian soccer club Chapecoense has been relegated from the country’s top division three years after losing most of its players in a plane crash.

After losing to Botafogo 1-0, Chapecoense described the relegation on Twitter as a “difficult time” but says “all sorts of things happen, Chape remains!”

Nineteen of Chapecoense’s players were killed in a plane crash three years ago en route to the club’s first South American tournament final. The plane went down outside Medellin, Colombia, after running out of fuel.

Three players survived the accident.

To rebuild the team, Chape received financial support from Brazilian clubs and the southern city’s vibrant meat-processing industry.

More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

