Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC.

 
 
Chapman, Yankees agree to $48M, 3-year contract

November 3, 2019 1:41 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Aroldis Chapman is staying with the New York Yankees, amending his contract to a $48 million, three-year deal.

The 31-year-old All-Star closer had been owed $15 million in each of the next two seasons as part of an $86 million, five-year contract, and he had the right to opt out of the deal and become a free agent.

The left-hander’s amended deal includes salaries of $16 million annually and a full no-trade provision.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.comMLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

