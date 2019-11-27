Chara scores go-ahead goal, Bruins beat Senators

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Zdeno Chara made himself right at home — at the Ottawa Senators’ expense.

The 42-year-old former Ottawa star broke a tie midway through the third period in the Boston Bruins’ 2-1 victory over the Senators on Wednesday night.

Chara was given a standing ovation in the first period when the Senators congratulated the Boston captain for reaching 1,500 NHL games this month.

“It was something I didn’t expect, usually I get a little heads up before the game,” Chara said. “It’s such an overwhelming reaction. I only have great memories. The fans are so supportive of this team and this city and I made a lot of close friends that I’m still in touch with until today. I can’t thank them enough. Every time I played for this team they showed 100% support. They’re great fans.”

Brad Marchand also scored and Tuukka Rask made 33 saves. The Bruins have won five straight and 10 in a row against the Senators.

Thomas Chabot scored for Ottawa, and Anders Nilsson stopped 19 shots. The Senators had won five in a row at home.

“I thought we worked really hard,” Senators coach D.J. Smith said. “We made a couple mistakes and they ended up in our net. Some real good players of theirs scored and we just haven’t found a way to score on our chances, but I don’t know if we can play much better through two periods.”

Marchand tied it at 5:15 of the third with his 18th goal and Chara gave the Bruins the lead at 8:45.

Chabot scored 41 seconds into the third.

Ottawa has lost back-to-back games after winning three straight.

“We had them,” Chabot said. “I think we played real well and halfway through the game they only had like six shots or whatever it was on net. It was a good game. Obviously, we made a little mistake on that second goal in our own zone and it ended up in our net. I think we still did a good job (Wednesday).”

NOTES: Boston was coming of an 8-1 victory in Montreal on Tuesday night. … The Senators recalled goalie Marcus Hogberg from the AHL with Craig Anderson kept out of the lineup for precautionary reasons. … Brendan Gaunce made his debut with the Bruins.

UP NEXT:

Bruins: Host New York Rangers on Friday.

Senators: At Minnesota on Friday night.

