Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Chargers activate safeties James, Phillips for Broncos game

November 30, 2019 1:04 pm
 
< a min read
      

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Safeties Derwin James and Adrian Phillips have been activated by the Los Angeles Chargers for Sunday’s game at Denver.

James and Phillips had been on injured reserve. James sustained a stress fracture to his right foot during training camp. Phillips broke his right forearm during the fourth quarter of a Sept. 15 game at Detroit.

Coach Anthony Lynn liked the way both players practiced this week but said their snaps will be limited.

The Chargers also promoted wide receiver Jalen Guyton from the practice squad on Saturday. In corresponding moves, defensive tackle T.Y. McGill and safety Shalom Luani were waived while wide receiver Geremy Davis was placed on injured reserve.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|3 NDIA Patuxent River Speaker Series
12|3 2019 PSC Development Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Waves break against the bow of the USS Paul Hamilton

Today in History

1828: Andrew Jackson elected president