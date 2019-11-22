Listen Live Sports

Chargers cornerback Michael Davis suspended 2 games

November 22, 2019 4:11 pm
 
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Michael Davis has been suspended two games for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

The Chargers (4-7) are on their bye this week. The suspension will cover road games against Denver (Dec. 1) and Jacksonville (Dec. 8).

Davis, who is in his third season, has started nine games this year and has an interception along with 27 tackles.

General manager Tom Telesco said in a statement that Davis is a good person who made a “significant mistake this past offseason.”

