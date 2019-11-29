Listen Live Sports

Chargers’ Lynn undecided about activating James, Phillips

November 29, 2019 5:21 pm
 
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers coach Anthony Lynn will wait until Saturday before deciding whether to activate safeties Derwin James and Adrian Phillips for Sunday’s game at Denver.

James and Phillips are on injured reserve but have been designated to return. James returned to practice on Monday for the first time since he suffered a stress fracture to his right foot during joint practices with the New Orleans Saints on Aug. 15.

Phillips — who broke his right forearm during the fourth quarter of a Sept. 15 game at Detroit — has been practicing the past two weeks.

Lynn said both players looked good during practice this week, but the amount of time they’ve missed remains a concern.

“We have to be careful putting guys back out too soon or back out there before they’re ready,” he said.

