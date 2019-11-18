Listen Live Sports

Chargers’ Okung, Chiefs’ Williams inactive in Mexico City

November 18, 2019 7:26 pm
 
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Left tackle Russell Okung is out for a second straight week when the Los Angeles Chargers face the Kansas City Chiefs at Azteca Stadium on Monday night.

Okung has a groin injury that kept him out against Oakland 11 days ago, and he hadn’t improved enough to face the Chiefs (6-4) in a vital game for the Chargers’ (4-6) playoff hopes.

Running back Damien Williams and cornerback Kendall Fuller were notable inactives for the Chiefs. Williams missed practices last week for personal reasons but was expected to travel to Mexico City.

Williams has 302 yards rushing and three touchdowns this season. He has more carries than LeSean McCoy, who was active in Mexico after being a healthy scratch last week.

Also inactive for the Chiefs, DE Alex Okafor, TE Blake Bell, OL Nick Allegretti, OL Jackson Barton, RB Darwin Thompson, QB Chad Henne.

Also inactive for the Chargers, OL Sam Tevi, WR Geremy Davis, RB Justin Jackson, LB Drue Tranquill, DT T.Y. McGill Jr., QB Easton Stick.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

